State and Federal Authorities Raid Bexar Constable Barrientes Vela's Home and Office

click to enlarge
-
Twitter / @dilloncollier
-
Constable Michelle Barrientos Vela
The FBI and Texas Rangers executed a search warrant Monday at the home and office of embattled Bexar County Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, according to news reports.
KSAT reports
that agents were seen entering and leaving Barrientes Vela's Northwest San Antonio office in the morning. An FBI spokesperson also confirmed authorities searched her home.
"Today's activity is part of an ongoing joint investigation by the Texas Rangers and the FBI," the spokesperson told KSAT. "At this time, no further information will be released so that the integrity of the investigation is not jeopardized."
Barrientes Vela made recent headlines for incidents including delaying the booking
of one of her political opponents until media could arrive to capture footage. Citing state records, KSAT also reported
that she and other officials charged the county for a two-day training trip to Austin but didn't show up for the actual session.
Nonetheless, Barrientes Vela last month announced plans
to seek a second term.
"What I believe here is that they are looking for something that is not there. The reason why is that I don't believe in the good ole boy system, I never have," Barrientes Vela told KSAT. "They've asked over and over different subpoenas they submit over to me from Don McGraw from the District Attorneys office just a bunch of stuff that they are asking for."
Barrientes Vela said she is cooperating with investigators.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.