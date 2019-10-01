Survey: More Than 80% of Texas Latino Voters Are Worried About Racism-Fueled Gun Violence

click to enlarge
Wikimedia Commons / Ruperto Miller
Mourners gather at a memorial for victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting.
Four in five of Texas Latino voters are concerned about the threat of future gun violence fueled by racism, according to a new survey
from the gun control group Giffords and the Latino Victory Project.
The survey — conducted in the wake of the El Paso Walmart shooting
that left 22 people dead at the hands of a suspected white supremacist — also found that 82% of respondents hold President Donald Trump partly responsible for an increase in anti-immigrant and anti-Latino language.
In an online manifesto, the El Paso shooting suspect said he intended to kill Mexicans to thwart a “Hispanic invasion of Texas," echoing rhetoric used by the president
.
According to the survey, conducted online between September 6 and September 13, 80% of survey respondents said stricter gun laws are necessary. More than half stated that gun laws should be "significantly stricter."
Among the other findings:
- 80% said they felt personally affected by the shooting.
- 83% expressed concern that other Latino communities might be targeted for attacks.
- 74% said they felt there's been an increase in hate crimes in recent years.
- 59% said the issue of mass shootings and the need for strengthening gun laws will be one of the key issues influencing their vote in 2020.
The survey was conducted by AudienceNet and Mosaic Media Strategy Group.
