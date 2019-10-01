Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Survey: More Than 80% of Texas Latino Voters Are Worried About Racism-Fueled Gun Violence

Posted By on Tue, Oct 1, 2019 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge Mourners gather at a memorial for victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / RUPERTO MILLER
  • Wikimedia Commons / Ruperto Miller
  • Mourners gather at a memorial for victims of the El Paso Walmart shooting.
Four in five of Texas Latino voters are concerned about the threat of future gun violence fueled by racism, according to a new survey from the gun control group Giffords and the Latino Victory Project.

The survey — conducted in the wake of the El Paso Walmart shooting that left 22 people dead at the hands of a suspected white supremacist — also found that 82% of respondents hold President Donald Trump partly responsible for an increase in anti-immigrant and anti-Latino language.

In an online manifesto, the El Paso shooting suspect said he intended to kill Mexicans to thwart a “Hispanic invasion of Texas," echoing rhetoric used by the president.

According to the survey, conducted online between September 6 and September 13, 80% of survey respondents said stricter gun laws are necessary. More than half stated that gun laws should be "significantly stricter."



Among the other findings:
  • 80% said they felt personally affected by the shooting.
  • 83% expressed concern that other Latino communities might be targeted for attacks.
  • 74% said they felt there's been an increase in hate crimes in recent years.
  • 59% said the issue of mass shootings and the need for strengthening gun laws will be one of the key issues influencing their vote in 2020.
The survey was conducted by AudienceNet and Mosaic Media Strategy Group.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Doctor Featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show for Using Art Sales to Help Patients Pay Bills Read More

  2. Texas Hospitals Top the Nation in Marking Up Patients' Prices, Study Shows Read More

  3. ACLU of Texas Files Complaint to Stop Trump Administration From Forcing Pregnant Asylum Seekers to Wait in Mexico Read More

  4. Trump Impeachment Inquiry May Complicate San Antonio-Area Congressional Races Read More

  5. Julián Castro Says He Won't Run Against Sen. John Cornyn If His Presidential Campaign Fails Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation