Monday, October 7, 2019

A Lot of People Are Moving to Texas. This Map Shows Which States They're Coming From

If you're part of the "Don't California my Texas!" camp, you're not going to like the newest data about U.S. migration trends.

Using IRS tax filings from 2015-2016, Esri — a company that uses ArcGIS to build maps about demographics in relation to the world — looked at how U.S. residents moved within the country.

The data shows that Texas is one of the fastest-growing states. So much that it had the largest overall growth since 2017, accounting for 279,128 more residents. While births and deaths factor into the population rate, a lot of Texas' expansion comes from migration.

So, where are folks flocking from the most? Yep, it's California, which accounted for 62,767 new Texas residents. Florida and Louisiana followed with 35,188 and 26,469, respectively.



Illinois, Oklahoma, New York, Colorado, Virginia, North Carolina and Arizona completed the top 10 states from which residents are relocating to Texas.

If you see a lot more kombucha-drinking folks 'round these parts, there's a chance you're encountering new neighbors who arrived from California.

