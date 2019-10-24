Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 24, 2019

John Cornyn Again Shows His Loyalty to Trump, Defending the President's Decision to Withdraw U.S. Troops From Syria

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 11:23 AM

click to enlarge John Cornyn speaks during an appearance at the conservative CPAC conference. - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • John Cornyn speaks during an appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.
Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has once again signaled his subservience to President Donald Trump. This time over Turkey's attack on the Kurds, a key U.S. ally in the fight against ISIS.

Even as Republican colleagues — including Ted Cruz, Texas' other senator — continue to rip the president for jerking U.S. troops out of Syria, Cornyn defended the move on a Wednesday media call, the Dallas Morning News reports.

“If Turkey was planning on coming into northern Syria and trying to ethnically cleanse the Kurds, and U.S. troops were caught in the middle, I am not completely convinced that it was a bad idea to get them out of harm’s way,” Cornyn said.

Cornyn's statement came two hours after Trump announced he would lift all sanctions on Turkey, which launched attacks on members of the Kurdish ethnic group in Syria shortly after the pullout of U.S. forces began.



Trump's withdrawal met with a bipartisan chorus of disapproval. Lawmakers warned that he'd stabbed an ally in the back and provided a catalyst for ISIS to regroup. Recent testimony by the top U.S. envoy to Syria suggests Turkey committed war crimes during the invasion and that more than 100 ISIS prisoners held by Kurdish forces have since escaped.

Cornyn — once a member of the Republican establishment — had gone all-in for Team Trump as he faces what's likely to be a tough 2020 reelection fight.

Earlier this month, Cornyn tweeted or retweeted more than 50 times over just a week to blast the U.S. House's impeachment inquiry into the president. And at the state's 2018 Republican convention, the senator reworked his 2008 "Big John" campaign video to show his allegiance to the "Big Don" now occupying the White House.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Three Roosevelt H.S. Students Charged with Terroristic Threat After Fake Toy Guns Discovered on Campus During Lockdown Read More

  2. One of the Most Effective Drugs for Kicking Opioid Addictions is Harder for Doctors to Prescribe Than the Painkillers That Get People Hooked Read More

  3. San Antonio City Officials Must Make Sure CPS Takes the Climate Plan Seriously Read More

  4. San Antonio Closing Its Migrant Resource Center as Number of Border Crossers Drop Read More

  5. San Antonio's Xochil Peña Rodriguez Is a Congressman’s Daughter in Political Bloom Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation