Drunk San Antonio Woman Attacks Mother with Crucifix During Argument
By Sarah Martinez
A local woman is in police custody after attacking her mother with a religious object.
According to a report from News 4 San Antonio
, Christian Lydia Martinez came home drunk during the weekend and began arguing with her mother. The argument escalated to the point that Martinez grabbed a heavy, 10-inch crucifix off the wall and struck her mother several times over the head with it.
Martinez reportedly hit her mother so hard that the victim suffered a fractured skull
. The suspect fled the scene when she saw that her mother was bleeding, Telemundo San Antonio reports
.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.
Martinez, 25, has since been charged with aggravated assault. Her bail
has been set at $30,000.
