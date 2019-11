Texas Voters Approve 9 of 10 Amendments to the State Constitution, Including Income Tax Ban

Texas voters on Tuesday approved a controversial measure making it significantly harder for the state to pass an income tax. They also green lit eight other amendments to the Texas Constitution.The approved amendments would create a flood infrastructure fund, provide tax relief for people in disaster areas and ensure taxes on sporting goods fund protection of natural areas. The only proposal shot down by voters was one that would allow people to hold more than one office at the same time as a municipal judge.The income tax ban is a victory for Republicans who lobbied hard for its passage. Democrats and progressive groups voiced strong opposition, pointing out that the amendment limits the state to a pair of regressive fundraising mechanisms — sales and property taxes — felt most heavily by low-income residents."Prop 4 is more smoke and mirrors than it is policy," said Sam Robles, advocacy director at Progress Texas. "Texas doesn’t have a state income tax, but removing the prospect of ever having one in the future means the state will continue to rely heavily on property tax revenue."What follows are the results of the statewide propositions, courtesy of the Texas Secretary of State's website For: 615,774 (35.06%)Against: 1,140,466 (64.94%)For: 1,135,825 (65.05%)Against: 610,170 (34.95%)For: 1,483,378 (84.93%)Against: 263,302 (15.07%)For: 1,318,373 (74.96%)Against: 440,341 (25.04%)For: 1,545,482 (88.01%)Against: 210,615 (11.99%)For: 1,104,303 (63.39%)Against: 637,735 (36.61%)For: 1,282,818 (73.55%)Against: 461,314 (26.45%)For: 1,343,689 (76.84%)Against: 404,973 (23.16%)For: 874,369 (51.71%)Against: 816,511 (48.29%)For: 1,650,834 (94.04%)Against: 104,717 (5.96%)

