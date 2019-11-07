Email
Thursday, November 7, 2019

City Staff Gives Green Light to Three E-Scooter Companies to Remain in San Antonio

Posted By on Thu, Nov 7, 2019 at 3:32 PM

City staff has recommended which three e-scooter companies can keep zipping around Alamo City streets.

After months of review, staffers determined Lime, Razor Scooter and Lyft should be granted exclusive rights to operate in San Antonio. Council will vote on the recommendation December 12.

Dockless vehicle companies began deploying rentable scooters here last year under a largely hands-off pilot program. At one point, seven operators sought a total of 16,100 individual vehicle permits, according to city officials.

However, after complaints of clutter and traffic hazards, council voted in May to tap the brakes. Under new rules, only a total 5,000 e-scooters can be in operation, and only three companies can have contracts to serve the city.



Staffers received nine proposals from companies vying for the pacts and graded the bidders on the quality of their proposal plus their qualifications and track records, according to a city memo.

Lime, Razor Scooter and Lyft are all among the nation's biggest players in the deckles vehicle market, and all three are headquartered outside of San Antonio. Locally based Blue Duck missed the deadline to submit its proposal.

Once council approves the contracts, all other operators in the market will have 30 days to wind down operations.

