Monday, November 11, 2019

As Julián Castro's Presidential Hopes Dim, He Urges the U.S. to Switch the Order of Its Primaries

Posted By on Mon, Nov 11, 2019 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge Julian Castro addresses supporters during his presidential campaign announcement. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Julian Castro addresses supporters during his presidential campaign announcement.
Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro on Sunday told MSNBC the order of primary states should be shaken up to reflect the country's demographic changes.

“I actually believe that we do need to change the order of the states, because I don’t believe that we’re the same country we were in 1972,” the former San Antonio mayor said during the Kasie DC show. “That’s when Iowa first held its caucus first, and by the time we've had the next presidential election in 2024, it will have been more than 50 years since 1972. Our country has changed a lot in those 50 years. The Democratic Party has changed a lot.”


Castro said he appreciates how seriously the people of early caucus states Iowa and New Hampshire take their duties.  However, he said the states don't reflect the current makeup of the U.S. or the Democratic Party.

"I believe other states should have their chance," he added.



The comments come as Castro struggles to remain viable in the 2020 race. His support remains in the low single digits and a new Telemundo Noticias poll has Castro in a three-way tie for fourth place among Latino voters.

Last week, Castro's campaign laid off staff in New Hampshire and South Carolina as part of its effort to stay afloat.

