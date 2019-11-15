Friday, November 15, 2019
San Antonio Man Killed After Argument with Girlfriend Ends with Him Getting Run Over
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 10:54 AM
A local man is dead after getting into an argument with his girlfriend that ended in a freak accident.
According to a News 4 San Antonio report
, Armando Pete Hinojosa was arguing in his car while parked on the 2100 block of Clamp Avenue on the city's South Side. The 24-year-old got out of the car during the quarrel, at which point Hinojosa's girlfriend got into the driver's seat.
The woman attempted to drive off, prompting Hinojosa to jump on top of the car. The girlfriend then slammed on the brakes
, causing Hinojosa to roll off the hood of the car and underneath the vehicle.
Hinojosa reportedly suffered severe head trauma
. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
No charges are expected to be filed against Hinojosa's girlfriend at this time.
