Friday, November 15, 2019

San Antonio Man Killed After Argument with Girlfriend Ends with Him Getting Run Over

Posted By on Fri, Nov 15, 2019 at 10:54 AM

SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
A local man is dead after getting into an argument with his girlfriend that ended in a freak accident.

According to a News 4 San Antonio report, Armando Pete Hinojosa was arguing in his car while parked on the 2100 block of Clamp Avenue on the city's South Side. The 24-year-old got out of the car during the quarrel, at which point Hinojosa's girlfriend got into the driver's seat.

The woman attempted to drive off, prompting Hinojosa to jump on top of the car. The girlfriend then slammed on the brakes, causing Hinojosa to roll off the hood of the car and underneath the vehicle.

Hinojosa reportedly suffered severe head trauma. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.



No charges are expected to be filed against Hinojosa's girlfriend at this time.

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


