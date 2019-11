Democratic Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Flooding Texas Airwaves With $3 Million in Ad Spending

If it seems you can't get away from seeing Michael Bloomberg's mug on your television, that's because he's spending a lot of money to make sure you known he's joined the presidential race.On Monday, the former New York mayor launched a flurry of television spots in San Antonio, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, Harlingen-Weslaco and Houston. More than $3 million of the Democratic hopeful's ad buys are in the Lone Star State, the Texas Tribune reports , citing Advertising Analytics, a firm that tracks election ad spending.Bloomberg, a billionaire, scooped up $35 million in air time across 32 states, including Texas — one of the biggest one-week advertising expenditures in political history, according to theThe Texas ads will continue running through December 2. So far, no other 2020 presidential candidate has run TV spots in the state.The blitz comes as Bloomberg, who entered the race late, looks to skip over early primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada to focus on Texas and other states that vote on Super Tuesday.

#2020Election : Mike Bloomberg 2020 is up this morning across the country with multiple 60-second spots, including this one which focuses on the middle class (and doesn't mention Trump) pic.twitter.com/6OzDY7qe1V

