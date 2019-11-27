Email
Wednesday, November 27, 2019

TxDOT is Using Corny Thanksgiving-Themed Messages on Its Road Signs Again to Get Texas Drivers to Slow Down

Posted By on Wed, Nov 27, 2019 at 10:44 AM

click to enlarge SARAH MARTINEZ
  • Sarah Martinez
If the corny road signs are your favorite part of the holidays, you're in luck.

The Texas Department of Transportation is once again coming through with dad humor via its road sign messages. As it did last Thanksgiving week, TxDOT is displaying witticisms such as "Gobble Gobble, Go Easy on the Throttle" and "Feast Your Eyes on the Road, Drive Safely" to encourage Texas drivers to exercise caution during holiday travel.
click to enlarge SARAH MARTINEZ
  • Sarah Martinez
Some folks are fans of the signs.

Others weren't so fond.
Some just had their own fun with the messages.
While social media shows some folks will put themselves in danger by snapping drive-by photos of the signs, the efforts are certainly getting others to pay attention, which is just what the department wants. According to a press release from TxDOT, 3,647 people died on Texas roadways in 2018 alone.

Speeding is among the most common preventable factors that lead to fatal crashes. Failure to stay in one lane, driver inattention and driving under the influence are also top causes, the department said.

So, yes, go easy on the throttle, and stay safe, San Antonio.



