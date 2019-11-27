TxDOT is Using Corny Thanksgiving-Themed Messages on Its Road Signs Again to Get Texas Drivers to Slow Down

I just saw a sign on the beltway that said “gobble gobble go easy on the throttle” and I’ve never laughed so hard 😂— d ❁ (@MckinneyDelaney) November 26, 2019
On my way to school I saw a sign saying “gobble gobble be careful with your throttle” and idk why I found that so funny. I’ve been laughing for the past 5 minutes.— alejandra (@jay_ohh_see_why) November 25, 2019
“Gobble gobble, go easy on the throttle. “— Joel Hernandez (@JoelHernajndez_) November 26, 2019
Gotta love our road signs.
the one after said “GOBBLE GOBBLE GO EASY ON THE THROTTLE” that’s fucking it i’m nuking texas myself— Linds (@fratboywhore69) November 26, 2019
“Gobble gobble go easy on the throttle” someone come get their Texdot— Xavier Velasquez (@Run_XMV) November 27, 2019
No one:— Kira (@kiraamalone) November 26, 2019
Texas road signs: “gobble gobble go easy on the throttle”
Lmao I was driving today and one of those LED signs on the highway said “gobble gobble go easy on the throttle” lmao Texas wyd— Aryn Henderson (@arynhenderson) November 26, 2019
Just passed a sign that said gobble gobble stay off the throttle😂bet bitch😂💀— Sancho wey (@rustyjohns884) November 26, 2019
While social media shows some folks will put themselves in danger by snapping drive-by photos of the signs, the efforts are certainly getting others to pay attention, which is just what the department wants. According to a press release from TxDOT, 3,647 people died on Texas roadways in 2018 alone.
Gobble gobble suc his dick while he press the throttle... or whatever the sign says on 410 🦃— 🦋✨ (@_mariahcx) November 26, 2019
