Friday, January 3, 2020

Hotel Company Purchases Downtown San Antonio's Historic Nix Hospital Building

Posted By on Fri, Jan 3, 2020 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
A South Texas hotel group has purchased the historic downtown building that previously housed Nix Medical Center, according to a Bexar County deed filing.

InnJoy San Antonio LLC bought the property, located at 414 Navarro St., taking out a $19 million loan from Green Rock Properties to fund the transaction. The 200,000-square-foot tower faces the River Walk.

The Express-News first reported the deal Friday afternoon.

Enjoy Hospitality Groups, based in the Rio Grande Valley, operates 15 hotels, according to the company's website. A page already live for the former Nix property shows it will operate under the Marriott Hotels flag.



The seller in the deed is listed as Nix SPE LLC.

Nix's Los Angeles-based parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, announced in September that it would close the 90-year-old acute care hospital due to a "decline in community demand" for its services.

