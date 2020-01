Hotel Company Purchases Downtown San Antonio's Historic Nix Hospital Building

A South Texas hotel group has purchased the historic downtown building that previously housed Nix Medical Center, according to a Bexar County deed filing InnJoy San Antonio LLC bought the property, located at 414 Navarro St., taking out a $19 million loan from Green Rock Properties to fund the transaction. The 200,000-square-foot tower faces the River Walk.The first reported the deal Friday afternoon.Enjoy Hospitality Groups, based in the Rio Grande Valley, operates 15 hotels, according to the company's website. A page already live for the former Nix property shows it will operate under the Marriott Hotels flag.The seller in the deed is listed as Nix SPE LLC.Nix's Los Angeles-based parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, announced in September that it would close the 90-year-old acute care hospital due to a "decline in community demand" for its services.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.