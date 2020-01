Lime Scooters Leaving San Antonio After Winning Contract to Operate Here

Weeks after winning a pact to be one of just three deckles vehicle companies allowed to serve the Alamo City, Lime Scooters is scooting on out of the market.San Antonio is one of 12 "underperforming" cities the startup is leaving in an bid to become profitable this year, officials told Axios . The company is also slashing 14% of its workforce, or about 100 employees.Last month, city council approved contracts with Lime, Razor and Bird to operate dockless e-scooters as part of a competitive bid process. That move reined in a largely unregulated market in which as many as 16,100 individual scooters cluttered streets and sidewalks.Following Lime's departure, Bird and Razor will keep their existing permits, which are capped at 1,000 per vendor, San Antonio officials said.The city will continue to monitor the scooter market, and if data supports additional permits, staff will recommend an increase to council.

