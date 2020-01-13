Monday, January 13, 2020
San Antonio Teen Arrested After He Reportedly Shot Another Teen in the Face
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 10:54 AM
Police have arrested a local teen accused of shooting another youth in the face.
Suspect Bryan Nash was taken into custody this weekend, months after the alleged incident
. An arrest warrant affidavit reveals that on August 28, 2019, a witness saw Nash point a gun at the victim
and heard Nash say he was going to shoot him.
The witness reportedly saw the gun go off, striking the victim in the face
. Nash, 18, fled the scene.
Officers found the victim unresponsive at the Aragon Apartments on the 7000 block of Marbach Road and took him to a hospital. He survived the shooting.
Nash was later identified in a photo lineup. He's since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
and is being held
on a $75,000 bond.
