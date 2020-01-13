Email
Monday, January 13, 2020

San Antonio Teen Arrested After He Reportedly Shot Another Teen in the Face

Posted By on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 10:54 AM

Police have arrested a local teen accused of shooting another youth in the face.

Suspect Bryan Nash was taken into custody this weekend, months after the alleged incident. An arrest warrant affidavit reveals that on August 28, 2019, a witness saw Nash point a gun at the victim and heard Nash say he was going to shoot him.

The witness reportedly saw the gun go off, striking the victim in the face. Nash, 18, fled the scene.

Officers found the victim unresponsive at the Aragon Apartments on the 7000 block of Marbach Road and took him to a hospital. He survived the shooting.



Nash was later identified in a photo lineup. He's since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

