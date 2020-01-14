Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Democrats Launch Texas' Largest-Ever Voter Drive to Flip the State Blue in 2020

Posted By on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 2:31 PM

Volunteers block walk San Antonio neighborhoods in support of Ray Lopez, the Democrat who recently won a Texas House seat in a special election. - COURTESY OF TEXAS DEMOCRATIC PARTY
  • Courtesy of Texas Democratic Party
  • Volunteers block walk San Antonio neighborhoods in support of Ray Lopez, the Democrat who recently won a Texas House seat in a special election.
If Texas doesn't turn blue in 2020, it won't be because the Democrats didn't try.

Eager to realize a decades-old dream of flipping what until recently was thought of as a redder-than-red state, Dems have launched what they're billing as the largest voter registration program in Texas history. The campaign will also go hand-in-hand with an effort to keep legitimate voters from being purged from the rolls.

“Texas is the biggest battleground state in the country," Texas Democratic Party Deputy Executive Director Cliff Walker said in a written statement. "We know that our democracy works better when more people vote, not less. The rapidly emerging Democratic coalition in Texas has set the stage for historic Democratic gains at the ballot box."

Democrats aim to build on 2018 victories — including picking up 12 seats in the Texas House and two in the Texas Senate — by targeting unregistered voters receptive to their message. Under their plan, the state party will work with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to register some 2.6 million potential new Texas Democrats.



The party's ground game will include 1,000 field organizers and canvassers plus robust outreach to young voters and groups such as the Latinx, LGBTQ+ and other communities who feel besieged by the Trump administration.

While Democrats have seen recent gains in the Lone Star State, Southern Methodist University Political Science Professor Cal Jillson told ABC news the new efforts are unlikely to flip it. Still, they could pay off in suburban areas which have increasingly turned away from Trump and the GOP.

"Texas is a battleground state in places. And those places are the suburbs of the major cities of Texas," Jillson said.

He added: "There are battles all over the state, particularly in U.S. House races, and Texas House and Senate races. There are battlegrounds all over the state, even if the state is not yet a battleground."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Comal County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Operating San Antonio Bar Without a License Read More

  2. QuikTrip Requests Zoning Change to Build Store in San Antonio's Government Hill — Some Residents Are Pissed Read More

  3. All 16 of Texas' Catholic Bishops Blast Gov. Greg Abbott, Who's Catholic, for Decision Not to Accept Refugees Read More

  4. San Antonio Teen Arrested After He Reportedly Shot Another Teen in the Face Read More

  5. San Antonio Is the 16th Most Deadly U.S. City for Bicyclists Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation