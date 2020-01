Mexican American Civil Rights Institute Lands at San Antonio's Our Lady of the Lake University

The National Institute of Mexican American History of Civil Rights has found a home at Our Lady of the Lake University on San Antonio's West Side.Started with $500,000 in city funding , the nonprofit will archive news articles, photos and videos related to San Antonio's Mexican American civil rights struggle.Among the events it will highlight are the pecan shellers strike of 1938 led by civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca; the school boycotts of the late 1960s; and the formation of organizations such as the Mexican American Unity Council and the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund.Details about the nonprofit were unveiled Tuesday morning at the campus by OLLU President Diane Melby, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other city and county officials.OLLU, founded by the Sisters of Divine Providence, has long been oriented around social justice. It serves a predominantly Latinx student body.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.