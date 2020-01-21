Email
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Mexican American Civil Rights Institute Lands at San Antonio's Our Lady of the Lake University

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge Emma Tenayuka speaks to workers in San Antonio's pecan shelling industry. - ANNE LEWIS
  • Anne Lewis
  • Emma Tenayuka speaks to workers in San Antonio's pecan shelling industry.
The National Institute of Mexican American History of Civil Rights has found a home at Our Lady of the Lake University on San Antonio's West Side.

Started with $500,000 in city funding, the nonprofit will archive news articles, photos and videos related to San Antonio's Mexican American civil rights struggle.

Among the events it will highlight are the pecan shellers strike of 1938 led by civil rights icon Emma Tenayuca; the school boycotts of the late 1960s; and the formation of organizations such as the Mexican American Unity Council and the Mexican American Legal Defense Fund.

Details about the nonprofit were unveiled Tuesday morning at the campus by OLLU President Diane Melby, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and other city and county officials.



OLLU, founded by the Sisters of Divine Providence, has long been oriented around social justice. It serves a predominantly Latinx student body.

