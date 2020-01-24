Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 24, 2020

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Threatens to Change Rules for Legislation if Democrats Win More Senate Seats

Posted By on Fri, Jan 24, 2020 at 2:15 PM

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he's considering lowering the "supermajority" threshold in the Texas Senate. - TWIITER / DANPATRICK
  • Twiiter / DanPatrick
  • Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he's considering lowering the "supermajority" threshold in the Texas Senate.
If Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick isn't able to dominate the game, apparently he'll just change the rules.

The architect of Texas' failed bathroom bill said Thursday that if the GOP loses one or more Texas Senate seats in November, he'll drop the threshold needed to push bills to a floor vote, the Texas Tribune reports. He made the comment at a conservative policy conference in Austin.

Currently, Republicans have the 19-vote "supermajority" required to move legislation to the floor for passage. However, there's a possibility they could lose that ability if Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, or other vulnerable GOP senators can't hang onto their seats in what's likely to be high-turnout election.

"I'm right there at that number, and if we lose one or two seats, then we might have to go to 16 next session," Patrick said. "We might have to go to a simple majority because we will not be stopped in leading on federalism in the United States of America."



After Patrick was elected lieutenant governor in 2015, the Senate dropped its long-standing 21-vote threshold to 19, empowering him to force through a slate of divisive measures — such as the bathroom bill — that played to social conservatives. He would only need a simple majority vote to change the rules again at the start of the next session, according to chamber rules.

Democratic pushback to Patrick's threat came quickly.

“The Texas Capitol belongs to all the people of our great state. The rules of the Senate are there for a reason — to protect the interests of all Texans from right-wing extremist legislation and create a deliberative body," Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Manny Garcia said in a statement.

“To threaten to change the rules as more Democrats get elected is yet another example of Republicans circumventing Texans and jamming through unpopular Republican legislation that harms Texas families."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Teen Tells San Antonio Police That Teacher Took Her to Nearby Motel to Have Sex During School Time Read More

  2. Ex-Bexar County Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela Indicted on Felony Charges Read More

  3. San Antonio Wins $10 Million to Assist With Homelessness and Affordable Housing Read More

  4. San Antonio Man Arrested After Breaking Into Bexar County Courthouse Overnight Read More

  5. Trump Restores Money Previously Cut From Texas After the State Targeted Planned Parenthood Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation