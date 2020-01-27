San Antonio's Steve Allison Among GOP Members of Texas House Targeted by Democrats in November

click to enlarge
-
Twitter / @stevefortx
-
Texas State Rep. Steve Allison holds one of 22 GOP seats in the Texas House targeted by Democrats.
The Texas Democratic Party and Texas House Democratic Campaign Committee on Monday released a fundraising memo
revealing the 22 Texas House seats they've made a priority of flipping in November.
The one held by Rep. Steve Allison, who represents a large swath of Northeast San Antonio, is among them.
In 2018, Allison won the District 121 seat previously held by departing House Speaker Joe Straus with just 53% of the vote. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke beat Sen. Ted Cruz in the district by a .35% margin.
Allison, an attorney, is the only Alamo City Republican on the list, which primarily focuses on districts where demographic changes are likely to work in Democrats favor.
Buoyed by 2018 victories, including 12 new seats in the Texas House, Dems earlier this month unveiled
what they're billing as the largest voter registration program in state history. The party plans to mobilize 1,000 field organizers and canvassers to grab the nine additional seats needed to control the House and thereby the redistricting process.
Literacy San Antonio founder Celina Montoya, Allison's 2018 opponent, has registered to vie for the seat. Two other Democrats — gun-control activist Becca Moyer DeFelice and former city planner Jack Guerra — have also filed to run.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.