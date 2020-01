Report: Cornerstone Church Pastor John Hagee's Brother Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse

The brother of San Antonio megachurch pastor John Hagee was arrested Wednesday and charged with indecency with a child by contact and continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to a KENS5 news report Jack Hagee, 74, a former precinct captain in Houston's Harris County, is accused of having sexually abused the victim for years, the station reports. According to the charges, he began sexually assaulting the child when she was 5 years old and continued the abuse from 1989 to 1997.Citing police records, KENS reports that the victim told a relative, who's not named in arrest records, about the abuse. In the affidavit, investigators said they spoke with the relative, who told them that she informed Jack Hagee's brother about the allegations.A spokesman for John Hagee, who leads the Cornerstone Church congregation, confirmed to KENS that the pastor is the brother mentioned in the affidavit.A spokesman for the pastor provided the following statement to KENS:"He and his wife have offered and given their full and unconditional support to the victim, including respecting their decision when to go to law enforcement and also speaking to law enforcement on the victim's behalf.”

