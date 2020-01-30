Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Report: Cornerstone Church Pastor John Hagee's Brother Arrested for Child Sexual Abuse

Posted By on Thu, Jan 30, 2020 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The brother of San Antonio megachurch pastor John Hagee was arrested Wednesday and charged with indecency with a child by contact and continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to a KENS5 news report.

Jack Hagee, 74, a former precinct captain in Houston's Harris County, is accused of having sexually abused the victim for years, the station reports. According to the charges, he began sexually assaulting the child when she was 5 years old and continued the abuse from 1989 to 1997.

Citing police records, KENS reports that the victim told a relative, who's not named in arrest records, about the abuse. In the affidavit, investigators said they spoke with the relative, who told them that she informed Jack Hagee's brother about the allegations.

A spokesman for John Hagee, who leads the Cornerstone Church congregation, confirmed to KENS that the pastor is the brother mentioned in the affidavit.



A spokesman for the pastor provided the following statement to KENS:

"He and his wife have offered and given their full and unconditional support to the victim, including respecting their decision when to go to law enforcement and also speaking to law enforcement on the victim's behalf.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Converse Couple Reportedly Made Teens Drink Alcohol, Play Games While Naked Read More

  2. Never Change, San Antonio: Man Seen Riding Horse at East Side Convenience Store Read More

  3. Protesters Gather Outside San Antonio Immigration Court to Denounce Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Read More

  4. Looking for Jobs in the Center City: Numbers Show Julián Castro’s Decade of Downtown Didn’t Bring Big Employment Gains Read More

  5. San Antonio Man Reportedly Tried to Hide Weed in Bag of Cheetos Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation