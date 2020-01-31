Email
Friday, January 31, 2020

Former Bexar District Attorney Nico LaHood Joins Michelle Barrientes-Vela's Defense Team

Posted By on Fri, Jan 31, 2020 at 11:55 AM

One-time Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood has joined the defense team for former Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes-Vela as she battles felony charges, TV station KENS5 reports.

LaHood, law partner Jay Norton, and two other lawyers at their firm now represent Vela alongside defense attorney Leslie Sachanowicz, the station reports, citing court filings.

Vela, who's running for Bexar County sheriff, was last week indicted on three felony charges, including aggravated perjury and tampering with evidence. She drew frequent criticism during her time in office, including allegations she took taxpayer-funded training trips and never showed up for sessions.

LaHood is no stranger to controversy either.



The State Bar of Texas last year placed the former DA on probation for professional misconduct over an alleged threat to ruin two defense attorneys. LaHood has repeatedly denied making such a threat.

LaHood also drew fire in 2016 for appearing in a controversial documentary that tried to link childhood vaccines to autism.

His single term as DA ended in 2018 after a successful challenge from Joe Gonzales, the current office holder.  

