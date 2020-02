Young Girl Dies After Car Crashes Into Taco Truck on San Antonio Highway

Authorities have identified a child killed Saturday evening when the car she was riding in collided with a taco truck.Avery Fabela, 7, died from injuries sustained in the crash. According to a KSAT report , witnesses saw a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on Highway 90 around 6 p.m. when a tire blew out, causing the vehicle to slam into a guardrail and flip onto the other side of the freeway. The vehicle reportedly crashed into a taco truck.Witnesses said the Accord was traveling at a high speed.Fabela was transported from the scene with critical injuries but died at the hospital that same night.Two adults were also in the vehicle. A female driver and a male passenger both remain hospitalized, KSAT reports , with the man in serious condition. Two individuals in the taco truck were treated at the scene but were not seriously injured.

