San Antonio Police Officer Accused of Child Exploitation, Arrested by FBI

A San Antonio cop is in custody after being handed charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.According to reports, officer Sebastian Torres was arrested last Thursday following a joint investigation between the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. He has reportedly been charged with distribution and possession of obscene visual representation of the sexual abuse of children.The 25-year-old man has reportedly been with SAPD for two years , serving as a patrol officer.Chief William McManus responded to Torres' arrest in a statement obtained by KSAT."The charges against Torres are deeply disturbing," he said. "When I was initially made aware of the allegations, he was immediately placed on administrative duty and a joint investigation with the FBI was launched."McManus said Torres is now on administrative leave as the investigation continues.FBI officials said Torres could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.