Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Study Says San Antonio Is at Risk for a Wave of Cockroaches, Other Pests Through March

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 11:31 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Don't be surprised if you see an influx of critters around town.

A recent study from the National Pest Management Association says San Antonio is among the top U.S. cities at risk for an increase in pests such as mosquitoes, ticks, fleas and cockroaches until the winter season ends on March 19.

The study warns that the Alamo City is most likely to see a larger number of cockroaches. The science behind that claim? The city experienced a "considerably warm fall and start to winter" as well as a higher-than-average precipitation through the remainder of the season.

If you're prepared to do just about anything to save yourself from the influx of pests, the NPMA recommends removing sources of standing water by fixing leaky pipes, clogged drains and sealing gaps and cracks. The association can't guarantee taking those steps will keep bugs out of your home, but at least they will limit the pests' access.



No matter how you prepare for the bugs, just don't be that guy that eats them.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

