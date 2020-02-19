Email
Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Woman Arrested After Robbing Sonic Drive-Ins in Converse While Her Infant Children Were in Car

Posted By on Wed, Feb 19, 2020 at 12:02 PM

BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio-area woman is accused of robbing Sonic Drive-In carhop attendants while her infant children were inside the vehicle with her.

Monica Michelle Logan was arrested after a Sonic employee told Converse police that she was robbed on February 12. In that incident at the Sonic on FM 78, the employee said she was delivering a beverage to Logan's car when the suspect told the victim she had a gun and demanded the money in her apron.

A second robbery happened the following day at the location on Kitty Hawk Road. That time, Logan again pointed a gun at the carhop and demanded cash.

"I want the money inside of your apron," the employee said Logan told her, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT. "If not, I'm going to shoot you."



The employee noted that two infants, later confirmed to be a 1 year old and an 8 month old, were in the back seat of the car Logan was driving.

Authorities were able to track down the license plate, though they later learned that the vehicle belonged to the suspect's boyfriend. When police interviewed Logan, she admitted to robbing the fast-food restaurant with her kids in tow.

Logan has since been charged with robbery, aggravated robbery and two counts of endangering a child.

