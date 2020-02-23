Email
Print
Share

Sunday, February 23, 2020

Democratic Frontrunner Bernie Sanders Plays the Hits to a Packed House at San Antonio Rally

Posted By on Sun, Feb 23, 2020 at 9:46 AM

click to enlarge Democratic presidential candidate addresses the crowd at Cowboys Dancehall. - MIKE MCMAHAN
  • Mike McMahan
  • Democratic presidential candidate addresses the crowd at Cowboys Dancehall.
Fresh off a week that saw him cement his status as Democratic frontrunner, Bernie Sanders barnstormed through Texas with four stops that included a Saturday night rally in front of a receptive San Antonio crowd.

Sanders delivered an impassioned speech at the packed, 1,500-capacity Cowboys Dancehall, the audience periodically punctuating his talk with approving roars and chants of “Bernie!”

Event attendees were greeted by campaign volunteers, known as Berners, who directed traffic and guided people into parking around the venue. The vibe resembled more of an outdoor concert than a political event, and given Sanders’ popularity among younger “alt” types, the presentation was fitting.

The music thumping through the PA skewed contemporary, though it also included a few shoutouts for non-Millennials and Gen Zers, including Rush’s “Closer To The Heart” and Pearl Jam’s “Yellow Ledbetter.” SA-based Tex-Mex punk act Piñata Protest warmed up the crowd with a 20-minute set highlighted by vocalist Alvaro del Norte’s light-speed accordion lines.



After several guest speakers, including Kendrick Sampson of HBO’s Insecure, the man of the hour took the stage.

Sanders spoke in front of a massive Texas flag and introduced his wife Jane as “the next First Lady.” To anyone familiar with the candidate, the 25-minute speech probably felt like a greatest hits set. He skewered Trump’s corruption and lawlessness and called for social and racial justice. He also hit on key campaign promises: a $15 minimum wage, more funding for teachers, erasing college debt, healthcare reform, action on climate change, legal pot, enshrining Roe v. Wade as law and ending Trump’s “racist” immigration policies via executive order on his first day in office.

“Twelve years ago, we bailed out the crooks on Wall Street,” Sanders said. “Now it’s their turn.”

Attendees were also treated to the surreal sight of Nevada caucus results rolling in on the screen behind Sanders as he spoke, not to mention live CNN coverage of the very event they were attending. No fake news there, people.

Sanders walked offstage to Neil Young’s “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World,” and the roar of the crowd showed approval both for the song and the candidate many seem to think embodies its timeless message.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bernie Sanders Opens San Antonio Office, Names Local Union Organizer to Run It Read More

  2. Bicyclists are Being Killed Among San Antonio's Most Congested Areas, Study Finds Read More

  3. Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders to Host San Antonio Rally on Saturday Read More

  4. The Feds Will Pay You to Adopt a Horse or Burro — Just Like the Ones Some San Antonians Already Have in Their Backyard Read More

  5. Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl for Years Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation