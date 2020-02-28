Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 28, 2020

San Antonio Will Need to Wait to Hear the Fate of Poop-Pranking Cop

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 3:01 PM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • San Antonio Police Department
A decision is expected in 30 to 45 days whether a San Antonio bike cop accused of trying to "prank" female officers by defiling their locker room toilet can return to his job.

City spokeswoman Laura Mayes confirmed that an arbitration hearing in the case of SAPD Officer Michael Luckhurst concluded Thursday. A third-party arbitrator will announce a ruling in coming weeks, she added.

Luckhurst made headlines last March after successfully overturning a separate termination for giving a feces-filled sandwich to a homeless man. That decision also came via an arbitration hearing.

The firing Luckhurst is now contesting relates to accusations he and a coworker left un-flushed turds in the women's locker room and smeared a brown substance over the toilet seat.



During testimony Thursday, Police Chief William McManus said Luckhurst's “vile and disgusting" behavior showed he didn't belong on the force, KSAT reports.

However, under the police union's labor contract with the city, officers are guaranteed the right to appeal firings through an arbitration hearing. According to records obtained by the Current, 27 of the 40 officers terminated between 2010 and 2019 — roughly two-thirds — were allowed to return to duty after the process.

The most recent of those was SAPD Detective Emanuel Keith, who had his termination for threatening to kill his girlfriend reduced to a 90-degree suspension.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Man Arrested After Touching Teen Girl with Exposed Genitals at San Antonio Walmart Read More

  2. Late Night Host Claps Back at Ted Cruz After Senator Used Show Segment for Anti-Bernie Tweet Read More

  3. Numbers Game: Calling San Antonio the Seventh-Largest City Has a Nice Ring, But It Doesn’t Reflect Reality Read More

  4. Converse Man Reportedly Told Young Girl Not to Tell Family About Sexual Assault Because They Would Be Angry Read More

  5. Elizabeth Warren Releases Plan for Border Communities Ahead of San Antonio Stop Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation