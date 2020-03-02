Email
Monday, March 2, 2020

San Antonio to Recognize International Women's Day with March and Forum This Weekend

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge JPL PRO - JULIÁN P. LEDEZMA
  • JPL PRO - Julián P. Ledezma
San Antonians looking to celebrate women will have two opportunities to do so this weekend.

With International Women's Day on Sunday, March 8, locals will have the chance to join Mujeres Marcharan at San Antonio's 30th iteration of the IWD march and rally. Set to take place at Milam Park, a blessing is set for 12:30 p.m. with the actual march kicking off at 1 p.m.

The theme for this year's event is "Our History, Our Future," or "Nuestra Historia, Nuestro Futuro."

"Solidarity is more important than ever under an administration that's doubling their attacks on our communities: women, immigrants, people of color, LGBTQ — the list goes on," a press release reads. "We're lifting up the voices of all women and girls. We come together to celebrate each other as mujeres, share our stores and demand change."



Women hoping to get more involved are also welcomed to attend the annual International Women's Day forum sponsored by the Mayor's Commission on the Status of Women. The Saturday event will include panel events and resources to address domestic and intimate partner violence, women's health and women's entrepreneurship.

The forum, scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Texas A&M University-San Antonio, is free to attend and will include breakfast, lunch, professional headshots, career assessments, medical screenings and more. Childcare will also be available on first-come, first-served basis.

Interested women can sign up for Saturday's event here.

