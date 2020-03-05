Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 5, 2020

More Democrats Than Republicans Voted in Texas' Super Tuesday Primary

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 4:07 PM

click to enlarge PEXELS
  • Pexels
Democratic turnout for Tuesday's Texas primary election fell just shy of 2.1 million, surpassing both Republican turnout and the party's own 2016 numbers, the Texas Secretary of State reports.

With all precincts counted, 2,076,000 people voted in Texas' Democratic primary, compared to the 2,008,385 who participated in the Republican contest.

On the surface, the numbers look like good news for Democrats. After all, many political observers say the Lone Star State, which hasn't elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994, may be swinging purple.

But Southern Methodist University political scientist Cal Jillson suggests progressives temper their optimism over the numbers with caution.



Traditionally, the party with an undecided presidential contender — this time, the Democrats — gets a turnout surge. Republicans, meanwhile, already knew President Trump would be their nominee, so they felt less urgency to turn out.

"I think we'll see plenty of excitement on both sides and high turnout from both sides in November," Jillson said.
click to enlarge PROGRESS TEXAS
  • Progress Texas
Even so, progressive groups heralded Tuesday's attendance data as evidence demographic trends and mobilization of young and minority voters are working in their favor.

Analysis of recent election numbers shows Democratic turnout in the state is on an upward trend while Republicans turnout remains flat, said Tara Pohlmeyer, communications manager for Progress Texas.

"Republicans aren't expanding their electorate," she said. "We've seen Republicans, especially in Texas, become the party of Trump, and that's not bringing new voters into the tent."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Report: CDC Originally Planned to Drop Coronavirus Evacuees Off at North Star Mall Read More

  2. San Antonio Woman Convicted for Killing Husband in Car Chase to Appear on The Dr. Oz Show Read More

  3. Bexar Sheriff's Office Employee Under Fire After Calling Local Republicans Racist in Facebook Post Read More

  4. Joe Biden Wins Texas Primary in a Stunning Turnaround Read More

  5. San Antonio Teacher Arrested After Young Girl Said He Touched Her Inappropriately Multiple Times Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation