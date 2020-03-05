Email
Thursday, March 5, 2020

San Antonio Woman Convicted for Killing Husband in Car Chase to Appear on The Dr. Oz Show

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 8:58 AM

True crime buffs all across the U.S. will once again get a chance to revisit the story of convicted killer Frances Hall.

The San Antonio woman will appear on The Dr. Oz Show Thursday to share details of a car chase that ended in her husband's death, as well as the events leading up to it.

In case you're familiar with Hall's name and not her story, here's how it goes: In 2013, Hall decided to confront her husband, trucking company owner Bill Hall Jr., and his mistress, Bonnie Contreras — during a car chase. Hall rammed her Cadillac Escalade into a Range Rover the pair were in, resulting the death of her husband of 32 years.

Hall was later convicted and sentenced to two years for murder and two years for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which she served concurrently. Some critics argued Hall deserved a longer sentence, while others maintained that Contreras should have been charged as well.



During her appearance on the daytime TV show, Hall will reportedly discuss "her motives, her arrest and what she wishes she could tell her husband."

Want a sneak peek?

"That I love him more than the day I met him, that I miss him tremendously," Hall will apparently say during the segment. "That if I could, I'd take his place."

Tune into WOAI at 3 p.m. if you want to witness her dramatic retelling and the expected waterworks.

