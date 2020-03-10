Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

San Antonio Man Wanted for Beating Victim with Baseball Bat, Killing Him

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • San Antonio Police Department
Police have identified a suspect accused of fatally beating a man with a baseball bat.

The San Antonio Police Department announced Monday that Chance Stelzig is wanted for the murder of Faustino Rodriguez, KSAT reports. Rodriguez was found bleeding and unresponsive in a West Side parking lot around 10 p.m. on November 17.

A witness said they "heard a commotion" before finding Rodriguez, 46. Another witness saw three people running away from the scene, one of whom had a baseball bat in his hands.

Police believe the beating may have been part of a robbery.



Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Stelzig. Anyone with information is welcome to contact SAPD's Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Twitter Asking San Antonio to Help Identify Suspect Seen Hitting Woman While Driving Read More

  2. San Antonio Youth Pastor Charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Read More

  3. San Antonio Woman Arrested After Running Over, Beating Elderly Roommate with Beer Can Read More

  4. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg Blasts Federal Quarantine in Washington Post Interview Read More

  5. More Coronavirus Evacuees Headed to San Antonio Air Force Base Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation