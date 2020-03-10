Tuesday, March 10, 2020
San Antonio Man Wanted for Beating Victim with Baseball Bat, Killing Him
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 11:45 AM
click to enlarge
-
San Antonio Police Department
Police have identified a suspect accused of fatally beating a man with a baseball bat.
The San Antonio Police Department announced Monday that Chance Stelzig is wanted for the murder of Faustino Rodriguez, KSAT reports
. Rodriguez was found bleeding and unresponsive in a West Side parking lot around 10 p.m. on November 17.
A witness said they "heard a commotion"
before finding Rodriguez, 46. Another witness saw three people running away from the scene, one of whom had a baseball bat in his hands.
Police believe the beating may have been part of a robbery.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Stelzig. Anyone with information is welcome to contact SAPD's Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, baseball bat, killing, slaying, Faustino Rodriguez, Clayton Stelzig, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.