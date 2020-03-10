San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg Blasts Federal Quarantine in Washington Post Interview

click to enlarge
Sanford Nowlin
Ron Nirenberg addresses the press at a 2019 city event.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has unloaded on the Trump administration in the Washington Post
, saying federal officials blindsided the city with its request to quarantine COVID-19 patients here.
“It’s disconcerting,” Nirenberg said in the article posted Monday night. “Throughout the course of this, what I’ve seen is that the lack of coordination at the highest levels of this president’s administration is simply stunning.”
So far, federal officials have quarantined more than 200 people at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Another group of evacuees is expected this week
Local officials in nearly every U.S. location that accepted novel coronavirus evacuees told the Post
When a second influx of evacuees
“Don’t we get to say no? What happens if we say no?” Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger asked federal officials, according to the article. “They told us, ‘This is happening, so figure it out.’”
Early this month, local leaders' frustration was compounded when the Centers for Disease Control released a woman who later tested positive for the coronavirus and she visited North Star Mall
to extend the quarantine.
A federal judge appointed by Republican President George W. Bush denied the request, but there has been one significant federal concession since then, the Post
Texas health department spokesman Chris Van Deusen last week confirmed that in situations where an evacuee has an inconclusive test, the CDC will now require two subsequent negative tests before ending their quarantine.
