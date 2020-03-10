Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg Blasts Federal Quarantine in Washington Post Interview

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 7:41 AM

click to enlarge Ron Nirenberg addresses the press at a 2019 city event. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Ron Nirenberg addresses the press at a 2019 city event.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg has unloaded on the Trump administration in the Washington Post, saying federal officials blindsided the city with its request to quarantine COVID-19 patients here.

“It’s disconcerting,” Nirenberg said in the article posted Monday night. “Throughout the course of this, what I’ve seen is that the lack of coordination at the highest levels of this president’s administration is simply stunning.”

So far, federal officials have quarantined more than 200 people at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Another group of evacuees is expected this week.

Local officials in nearly every U.S. location that accepted novel coronavirus evacuees told the Post they were surprised by the sudden federal quarantine requests. What's more, they were "alarmed by the lack of information and exasperated by haphazard protocols," the paper writes.



When a second influx of evacuees arrived in San Antonio last month, city officials were told to have seven ambulances waiting on the tarmac and at least seven isolation rooms ready for patients who tested positive for the virus.

“Don’t we get to say no? What happens if we say no?” Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger asked federal officials, according to the article. “They told us, ‘This is happening, so figure it out.’”

Early this month, local leaders' frustration was compounded when the Centers for Disease Control released a woman who later tested positive for the coronavirus and she visited North Star Mall. After the incident, Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff declared a state of emergency and requested a temporary restraining order to extend the quarantine.

A federal judge appointed by Republican President George W. Bush denied the request, but there has been one significant federal concession since then, the Post notes.

Texas health department spokesman Chris Van Deusen last week confirmed that in situations where an evacuee has an inconclusive test, the CDC will now require two subsequent negative tests before ending their quarantine.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Twitter Asking San Antonio to Help Identify Suspect Seen Hitting Woman While Driving Read More

  2. San Antonio Youth Pastor Charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Read More

  3. San Antonio Woman Arrested After Running Over, Beating Elderly Roommate with Beer Can Read More

  4. More Coronavirus Evacuees Headed to San Antonio Air Force Base Read More

  5. San Antonio Zoo Successfully Breeds One of World's Most Endangered Species Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation