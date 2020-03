San Antonio Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl He Met on a Dating App

A San Antonio man is in police custody after authorities say he sexually assaulted a teen girl he met online.According to an arrest affidavit, Patrick Merritt Dwyer met the girl on Bumble, a dating app that also allows users to form friendships and business connections. The victim said she told Dwyer that she was only 14, and that they continued to talk even though he was 19.Eventually, Dwyer and the victim connected on other social media sites and apps before a January 21 in-person meeting. The victim later told police that Dwyer drove them around in his car before stopping in a grocery store parking lot. That's when the teen alleges Dwyer sexually assaulted her.The girl told police she continued to meet up with Dwyer after the incident and that they remained in contact, News 4 San Antonio reports Dwyer has since been charged with sexual assault of a child.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.