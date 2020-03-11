Wednesday, March 11, 2020
San Antonio Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl He Met on a Dating App
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 12:11 PM
click to enlarge
-
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio man is in police custody after authorities say he sexually assaulted a teen girl he met online.
According to an arrest affidavit, Patrick Merritt Dwyer met the girl on Bumble, a dating app that also allows users to form friendships and business connections. The victim said she told Dwyer that she was only 14, and that they continued to talk
even though he was 19.
Eventually, Dwyer and the victim connected on other social media sites and apps before a January 21 in-person meeting. The victim later told police that Dwyer drove them around in his car before stopping in a grocery store parking lot. That's when the teen alleges Dwyer sexually assaulted her.
The girl told police she continued to meet up with Dwyer after the incident and that they remained in contact, News 4 San Antonio reports
.
Dwyer has since been charged with sexual assault of a child.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, sexual assault of a child, sexual assault, teen, Bumble, dating app, Patrick Merritt Dwyer, grocery store, parking, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.