Wednesday, March 11, 2020

San Antonio Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl He Met on a Dating App

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A San Antonio man is in police custody after authorities say he sexually assaulted a teen girl he met online.

According to an arrest affidavit, Patrick Merritt Dwyer met the girl on Bumble, a dating app that also allows users to form friendships and business connections. The victim said she told Dwyer that she was only 14, and that they continued to talk even though he was 19.

Eventually, Dwyer and the victim connected on other social media sites and apps before a January 21 in-person meeting. The victim later told police that Dwyer drove them around in his car before stopping in a grocery store parking lot. That's when the teen alleges Dwyer sexually assaulted her.

The girl told police she continued to meet up with Dwyer after the incident and that they remained in contact, News 4 San Antonio reports.



Dwyer has since been charged with sexual assault of a child.

