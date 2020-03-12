Email
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Trump's Efforts to Kill Obamacare Would Hurt Texas More Than Any Other State

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 5:03 PM

click to enlarge PEXELS / PRANIDCHAKAN BOONROM
  • Pexels / Pranidchakan Boonrom
Even as the coronavirus crisis escalated, the U.S. Supreme Court early this month said it will review the White House's latest attempt to overturn the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare.

Beyond the potential to throw millions off their health care in the midst of a pandemic, cutting off access to treatment, the outcome should be of special concern for Texans, according to a new study.

If the ACA is changed or dismantled, Texas would be the most impacted state, according to an analysis by the financial site MoneyGeek.

More than 1.5 million Texans have declinable conditions and are either uninsured or on the ACA today (9.3% of the population). Those individuals have the most at stake because they stand to lose their insurance and face high hurdles to locate new coverage.



According to the report, more than 4 million Texans, or a quarter of the population, is currently uninsured. What's more, 28% have a potentially declinable condition.

In all, 12.5 million Americans are at risk, if the Supreme Court overturns protections for pre-existing conditions, MoneyGeek found.

On Wednesday, President Trump erroneously said insurance companies have agreed to waive patient co-payments for treatment of COVID-19. Later, White House officials later confirmed that only extended to the cost of testing, not actual treatment for the virus.

