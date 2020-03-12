Email
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Another Plane of Coronavirus Evacuees From Cruise Ship Lands at San Antonio's Lackland

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 2:16 PM

COURTESY OF JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND
  • Courtesy of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland
A second federally chartered flight carrying passengers evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship has arrived early Thursday morning at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, the Express-News reports.

The aircraft brought the second arrival this week of evacuees potentially exposed to the coronavirus while on the ship. Under federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines, the individuals must undergo a 14-day quarantine at the base before they're free to return home.

Since February, Lackland has housed some 400 evacuees with potential COVID-19 exposure. The majority of this week's arrivals are Texas residents.

Lawmakers representing San Antonio have questioned whether the feds are doing enough to share information and cooperate with local officials. On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, issued a statement asking the federal government, among other things, to improve communication and issue more test kits to the community.



"It is fitting that Texans help Texans, but I am still concerned about the lack of federal support San Antonio is receiving while still fighting at the frontlines of this crisis," he said.

