Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 16, 2020

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy Voted Against Coronavirus Relief Package, Mocked It in a Tweet

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at the Young Americans for Liberty Convention in Austin. - GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Gage Skidmore
  • U.S. Rep. Chip Roy speaks at the Young Americans for Liberty Convention in Austin.
U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, whose district includes north San Antonio, was among 40 House Republicans to vote against a relief package offering a safety net for vulnerable Americans facing economic calamity from the coronavirus.

He was the only member of San Antonio's congressional delegation to vote against the bill, which passed the House 363-40. The Senate is scheduled to take up the proposal, which has President Donald Trump's support.

According to press reports, Roy was perturbed he only got to see the measure moments before the vote. The package was negotiated between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who represented the White House.

Roy, a Tea Party stalwart, dismissed the bipartisan bill as “welfare” that would do “more harm than good,” the Dallas Morning News reports. In response, Democrats accused him of staging a “political stunt.”



Roy later took to social media to air his grievances. “The only thing missing from the #PelosiDeal is free toilet paper for all,” he tweeted, throwing in a photo of toiler paper for added subtlety.

The freshman congressman subsequently deleted the tweet, but not before Wendy Davis, the Democrat challenging him in November, seized on it as campaign ammunition.

“I see you tried to delete this tweet below," wrote Davis, a former Texas State Senator, as she retweeted Roy's comment. "Unfortunately for you, the internet doesn’t forget. Nor will voters when they find out you voted against bipartisan legislation addressing this growing health and economic crisis.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Schools Could Close Through the End of the Academic Year Due to Coronavirus, Official Cautions Read More

  2. Here's How Many Coronavirus Cases There Are in Texas — and Everything Else You Need to Know Read More

  3. San Antonio Reports Travel-Related Coronavirus Case, Bans Gatherings of 500 or More Read More

  4. Third Case of Travel-Related Coronavirus Infection Confirmed in San Antonio Read More

  5. Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Coming to San Antonio, But Health Care Staff and At-Risk Patients First Priority Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation