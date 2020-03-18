Looking to Help During the Coronavirus Crisis? City of San Antonio Recommends These Three Ways

click to enlarge
Many of us feel helpless as we watch friends, family members and neighbors struggle with the self-isolation and economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, there's volunteer work you can do right now to aid those in need. The City of San Antonio's Department of Human Services is encouraging residents to assist in the following ways to help other members of the community pull through this difficult time:
Donate Hygiene Kits:
The city needs donated hygiene kits including hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, soap, bottled water, socks and snacks for outreach to homeless people. The items may be packaged in plastic grocery bags and can be delivered to residents’ nearest SAPD SAFFE substation. Check online
for more information.
Volunteer at the Food Bank:
The San Antonio Food Bank is seeking volunteers for tasks including distributing meals for seniors and out-of-school kids and to staff mobile pantries. Residents interested in volunteering can contact the San Antonio Food Bank Volunteer Services at volunteer@safoodbank.org
or (210) 431-8388. Information is also available online
.
Donate Blood:
To address a citywide drop in blood donations, the Alamodome and South Texas Blood & Tissue Center are hosting a blood drive running through Thursday, March 19. Slots to donate are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the South Plaza Concourse. However, they are restricted to an appointment-only basis. Safety protocols in place at the site include a temperature scan at entrance, beds spaced six feet apart for social distancing and a pre-screening questionnaire to avoid potential COVID-19 exposure. Calling 210-731-5590 for appointments.
