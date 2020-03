People Are Dying and Losing Their Jobs While John Cornyn Tweets a Dad Joke About the Coronavirus

click to enlarge

We're not panicking. We're expecting leadership. Taking a long weekend to kick back with a beer while the Senate neglects to pass crucial #COVIDー19 legislation is not it. https://t.co/NOqRGTpQCQ — MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) March 15, 2020

This was wrong, @JohnCornyn You should apologize. This isn’t a laughing matter.—RW pic.twitter.com/G5endsuxwR — Royce West (@RoyceWestTX) March 15, 2020

Could you BE more insensitive?! And who is this "we" that will get us through this #coronavirus? It's certainly not the GOP. You guys couldn't find your own noses w/a map and a tour guide. Shame on you! Shame on the whole lot of you! — Marie Brennan (@MarieB6860) March 15, 2020

Hilarious. That's not a beer glass, #coronavirus was never a hoax, and you're not going to be a senator much longer. Yuck it up. — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) March 14, 2020

Senator @JohnCornyn you are disgrace to the great state of Texas....people are dying, people are scare, they don’t need bad jokes, but smart policy, an empathy, and reassuring them that they will be tested, that wil not be evicted from their homes..... https://t.co/h28jiLIRSX — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 15, 2020

Nobody every accused Sen. John Cornyn of having a great sense of humor.But Twitter users are putting the Texas Republican on blast for the insensitivity of a visual pun he shared over the weekend in a tweet about the COVID-19 outbreak.There was nothing wrong with the text — except maybe the grammar — which simply read "Be smart; don't panic. We will get us through this #coronavirus." The problem was the accompanying photo, which showed a Corona beer bottle and full glass of brew dressed with a lime wedge.Sure, plenty of folks made Corona beer jokes before the World Health Organization labeled the coronavirus a pandemic. The difference is those people aren't among the lawmakers the American people elected to guide us through catastrophes such as this one.Not surprisingly, the two Democrats now locked in a runoff to unseat Cornyn in November had no trouble calling out the senator for his botched attempt at levity.But it wasn't just politicians hitting back. Plenty of regular folks also took offense.One of the most scathing comebacks came from Washington D.C. restaurateur José Andrés, who pointed out that Cornyn's constituents "don't need bad jokes, but smart policy, an empathy and reassuring" to get them through the pandemic.Andrés would know about helping people in times of crisis. The chef closed his restaurants earlier this month to turn them into community kitchens and has a lengthy history of feeding people in times of disaster.