Wednesday, March 18, 2020

People Are Dying and Losing Their Jobs While John Cornyn Tweets a Dad Joke About the Coronavirus

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 9:13 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-03-16_at_3.47.51_pm.png
Nobody every accused Sen. John Cornyn of having a great sense of humor.

But Twitter users are putting the Texas Republican on blast for the insensitivity of a visual pun he shared over the weekend in a tweet about the COVID-19 outbreak.

There was nothing wrong with the text — except maybe the grammar — which simply read "Be smart; don't panic. We will get us through this #coronavirus." The problem was the accompanying photo, which showed a Corona beer bottle and full glass of brew dressed with a lime wedge.

Sure, plenty of folks made Corona beer jokes before the World Health Organization labeled the coronavirus a pandemic. The difference is those people aren't among the lawmakers the American people elected to guide us through catastrophes such as this one.



Not surprisingly, the two Democrats now locked in a runoff to unseat Cornyn in November had no trouble calling out the senator for his botched attempt at levity.


But it wasn't just politicians hitting back. Plenty of regular folks also took offense.



One of the most scathing comebacks came from Washington D.C. restaurateur José Andrés, who pointed out that Cornyn's constituents "don't need bad jokes, but smart policy, an empathy and reassuring" to get them through the pandemic.

Andrés would know about helping people in times of crisis. The chef closed his restaurants earlier this month to turn them into community kitchens and has a lengthy history of feeding people in times of disaster.


