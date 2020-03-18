People Are Dying and Losing Their Jobs While John Cornyn Tweets a Dad Joke About the Coronavirus

Senator @JohnCornyn you are disgrace to the great state of Texas....people are dying, people are scare, they don’t need bad jokes, but smart policy, an empathy, and reassuring them that they will be tested, that wil not be evicted from their homes..... https://t.co/h28jiLIRSX

Hilarious. That's not a beer glass, #coronavirus was never a hoax, and you're not going to be a senator much longer. Yuck it up.

Could you BE more insensitive?! And who is this "we" that will get us through this #coronavirus ? It's certainly not the GOP. You guys couldn't find your own noses w/a map and a tour guide. Shame on you! Shame on the whole lot of you!

We're not panicking. We're expecting leadership. Taking a long weekend to kick back with a beer while the Senate neglects to pass crucial #COVIDー19 legislation is not it. https://t.co/NOqRGTpQCQ

