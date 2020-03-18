Email
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

San Antonio Animal Rescues Request Locals to Adopt, Foster and Donate to Help Them Get Through the Pandemic

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 11:29 AM

San Antonio Pets Alive
  • Facebook / San Antonio Pets Alive
San Antonio's animals need our help.

Local animal rescues are buckling down as the COVID-19 pandemic hits the United States.

According to KSAT, San Antonio Pets Alive! has decreased its adoption fees — which normally range from $25-$150 — to a mere $10 to encourage adoption of the hundreds of animals it has in its facilities and in foster care.

SAPA! is also seeking additional volunteer fosters to care for homeless animals. The City of San Antonio's Animal Care Services has also put out an emergency call for fosters.



“We are preparing in case our adoption centers get closed and our staff becomes ill,” SAPA! Public Relations and Promotions Manager Olivia Schneider told KSAT.

As it currently stands, SAPA!, the ACS and the Animal Defense League remain open, but the San Antonio Humane Society has closed its doors.

For anyone that wants to help but unable to foster or adopt, rescues are also seeking donations to help cover supplies and other operating costs.

