Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott Orders Texans to Avoid Groups of 10; Closes Bars, Gyms and Restaurants for Dine-In

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 1:08 PM

Greg Abbott - GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Gage Skidmore
  • Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday took sweeping action to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus across Texas, issuing an executive order that will close restaurants and schools, among other things.

During a news conference at the state Capitol, Abbott announced an executive order that will limit social gatherings to 10 people, prohibit eating and drinking at restaurants and bars while still allowing takeout, close gyms, ban people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care and temporarily close schools. The executive order is effective midnight Friday through midnight April 3, Abbott said.

The executive order reflects federal guidance that came out earlier this week.

"Working together, we must defeat COVID-19 with the only tool that we have available to us — we must strangle its expansion by reducing the ways that we are currently transmitting it," Abbott said, flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen. "We are doing this now, today, so that we can get back to business as usual more quickly."



Abbott's announcement is a remarkable shift after he spent days deferring to local officials on virus-related issues such as business and school closures. But he said Texas' historical approach to disaster response was being tested by a rapidly evolving situation, noting that, for example, there were 39 confirmed cases in Texas when he made his initial disaster declaration six days ago and now there are more than 140 cases.

"The traditional model that we have employed in the state of Texas for such a long time so effectively does not apply to an invisible disease that knows no geographic and no jurisdictional boundaries and threatens the lives of our fellow Americans across the entire country," Abbott said.

His announcement was not entirely unexpected. Asked Wednesday if he was considering statewide restrictions on bars and restaurants, Abbott said he was and would have an announcement Thursday but first wanted to get input from local officials.

Abbott is set to address the outbreak again at 7 p.m., when he will participate in a virtual town hall hosted by Nexstar in Austin. The event will air live on 14 Nexstar stations across the state as well as online.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Current Lays Off 10 Staff Members in Response to Coronavirus Downturn Read More

  2. Number of Coronavirus Cases in San Antonio Rises to 11 Read More

  3. Texas Schools Could Close Through the End of the Academic Year Due to Coronavirus, Official Cautions Read More

  4. San Antonio Animal Rescues Request Locals to Adopt, Foster and Donate to Help Them Get Through the Pandemic Read More

  5. San Antonio U.S. Rep. Chip Roy Voted Against Coronavirus Relief Package, Mocked It in a Tweet Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation