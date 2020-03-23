Email
Monday, March 23, 2020

San Antonio Shelter-in-Place Order Is Imminent as City Experiences Its First Coronavirus-Related Death

Posted By on Mon, Mar 23, 2020 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge Mayor Ron Nirenberg - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Mayor Ron Nirenberg
San Antonio and Bexar County officials are hashing out details of an order that would require residents to stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Express-News is reporting.

A joint city-county order could come as early as today, according to the daily.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff have been working together on "tightening the restrictions in San Antonio and Bexar County," Bruce Davidson, a spokesman for Nirenberg, texted in response to an inquiry by the Current. "The details have not been ironed out yet, but the goal is to get people to stay at home as much as possible."

The discussions come after Bexar reported its first COVID-19 death over the weekend.



On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott decided not to implement a mandatory statewide lockdown over the weekend. However, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a countywide shelter-in-place order that same day.

Typically, such orders bar people from making trips to places other than to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and to receive emergency medical care. However, residents are usually allowed to go outside their houses, provide they maintain distance from other people. 

