Wednesday, March 25, 2020

San Antonio Health Officials Confirm Second Coronavirus Death

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 9:05 AM

A lab worker tests samples for coronavirus.
  • Wikimedia Commons / governortomwolf
  • A lab worker tests samples for coronavirus.
A second person in San Antonio has died from COVID-19, this one a woman in her 40s.

The victim died Tuesday morning at University Hospital, after receiving treatment there, local health officials said.

The woman was a part-time employee at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, according to an Express-News report. Leaders at the assembly learned on March 20 that she'd tested positive for the coronavirus. She'd been away from the church for at least a week by that point.

Staff at St. Luke's chose to self-quarantine after the news, according to the paper. Officials there said the woman didn't have contact with parishioners or students at the church's school.



The death was confirmed hours before the city and county implemented shelter-in-place orders to slow the spread of the respiratory disease. That mandate extends until April 9.

Last week, a woman in her 80s with underlying health issues succumbed to the disease in San Antonio. So far, health officials have confirmed 69 local coronavirus cases.

