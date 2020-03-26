San Antonio Area Experiences Third Coronavirus-Related Death

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Felipe Esquivel Reed

On Wednesday evening, local health officials confirmed a third COVID-19 related death in Bexar County.The patient, a woman in her 50s, had chronic underlying health conditions, according to a statement from San Antonio Metro Health. She was receiving treatment at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, where she succumbed to the disease.

According to the most recent Metro Health data, Bexar County has 84 positive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That's up 12 from the number reported Tuesday.

Roughly a third of the people diagnosed — a total of 27 — contracted the virus through community spread, meaning investigators are unable to trace the source to travel or close personal contact.

The higher the rate of community spread, the greater risk the public faces from contagion.