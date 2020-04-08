Coronavirus Is Spreading in Texas Nursing Homes. But the State Won't Share the Details.

Shutterstock.com



“Protecting the health and safety of the people we serve is our top priority,” spokeswoman Kelli Weldon said in an email. “We are working closely with long-term and acute care facilities in Texas to ensure they have up-to-date, clear information on preventing infectious diseases such as COVID-19."





Weldon also confirmed that the health commission was tracking COVID-19 cases in nursing homes statewide, though she declined to release its figures.

At least 320 residents and staff members at Texas nursing homes have tested positive for the new coronavirus. At least 18 people have died. And at least seven nursing homes, across five metro areas, are grappling with infections of 10 or more people.But those numbers, collected by The Texas Tribune from various public health departments and local news reports, likely underrepresent the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak in Texas nursing facilities. That's because Texas, unlike some other states, is failing to disclose comprehensive data on nursing home residents and staffers who have fallen ill — even though state officials acknowledge they are privately tracking that data.Before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Texas, many of the state's nursing homes had long records of citations related to poor infection control. And now some of those same nursing homes are seeing major outbreaks.One Texas City facility has seen more than 80 residents and staff members test positive for the virus, and a doctor there is now using an unproven drug touted by President Donald Trump to treat residents. At least 78 people at a Lubbock facility became infected, while a San Antonio facility has had at least 67 people test positive.Families and advocates for nursing homes residents are calling on the state to release the numbers and names of facilities where coronavirus infection has been reported. Texas officials have not released that information, though some of Texas' 254 counties have."It is, frankly, my hope that there will be a public release of this information soon," said Patty Ducayet, the state's long-term care ombudsman who advocates for nursing home residents."Certainly, anyone living in a facility where there is a confirmed case or even a presumed case of COVID, because they are vulnerable by nature of them living in the setting, they deserve to know," she said. "And I think a family member, who can be a decision maker ... I think they need to know."A spokeswoman for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission said the agency investigates nursing facilities for compliance with health and safety rules when there is a report of a staff member or resident testing positive for the disease.

People with chronic health problems and the elderly are at higher risk of death from COVID-19, which leaves nursing home residents especially vulnerable, experts said. Heart disease, diabetes, cancer or a weakened immune system is associated with worse health outcomes, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Texas is not the only state to see large numbers of nursing home infections. Nationwide, at least 450 nursing home deaths have been attributed to the virus as of last week, according to an Associated Press analysis. Washington, Ohio, Tennessee and Maryland all reported major outbreaks in long-term care facilities.