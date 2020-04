Number of San Antonio-Area COVID-19 Cases Closes in on 800

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Fire Department

Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through.

Bexar County's tally of COVID-19 cases has edged closer to 800, and three more people have died of the disease, bringing the local death toll to 33, according to data released Monday Metro Health officials reported 794 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. That's more than double the number of cases logged 10 days ago.Nearly 90 of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized, according to officials. More than half are in intensive care and 37 are on ventilators.One of the Bexar County fatalities reported Monday was a resident of Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, the center of a deadly outbreak . More than 70 residents of the facility have tested positive for the virus and 16 have died.Statewide, 13,906 have contracted COVID-19 , and the disease has resulted in 287 deaths.