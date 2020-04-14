Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Number of San Antonio-Area COVID-19 Cases Closes in on 800
Posted
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Apr 14, 2020 at 10:47 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Fire Department
-
Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through.
Bexar County's tally of COVID-19 cases has edged closer to 800, and three more people have died of the disease, bringing the local death toll to 33, according to data released Monday
.
Metro Health officials reported 794 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. That's more than double the number of cases logged 10 days ago.
Nearly 90 of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized, according to officials. More than half are in intensive care and 37 are on ventilators.
One of the Bexar County fatalities reported Monday was a resident of Southeast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, the center of a deadly outbreak
. More than 70 residents of the facility have tested positive for the virus and 16 have died.
Statewide, 13,906 have contracted COVID-19
, and the disease has resulted in 287 deaths.
