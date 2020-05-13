Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Nearly 4 Million Texans at Risk of Losing Health Coverage During Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Wed, May 13, 2020 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge A worker at a drive-through testing facility in San Antonio prepares to collect a sample from someone in a vehicle. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • A worker at a drive-through testing facility in San Antonio prepares to collect a sample from someone in a vehicle.
A new study by the Urban Institute found more than 3.9 million Texans are at risk of losing employer-sponsored health insurance as COVID-19 continues to decimate the job market.

"Thirty million workers filed initial unemployment claims between March 15 and April 25," according to the study, which was funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. "Near-term forecasts suggest the unemployment rate will likely be between 15 to 20 percent by June."



Around 25 million or more workers across the U.S. may lose their coverage during the pandemic, according to the Urban Institute's number crunching.

Some Americans would be able to apply for Medicaid in states that have expanded the Affordable Care Act, or ACA, according to the study. However, Texas is among 15 U.S. states that have opted out of that expansion, meaning options here would be far more limited.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders continue to pursue a suit in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to kill off the ACA. Dismantling the law would kick the legs out from under the unemployed and allow insurance companies to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions, critics argue.

Earlier this month, even as some members of his own administration privately advised against killing off the ACA during a pandemic, the president himself appeared to double down on his desire to repeal it.

“We want to terminate health care under Obamacare,” President Donald Trump told reporters last week. “Obamacare, we run it really well. . . . But running it great, it’s still lousy health care.”

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spokesman Avery Jaffe said Republican members of Texas' congressional delegation, including San Antonio and Hill Country Rep. Chip Roy, continue to support eliminating the ACA without first creating a replacement.

“If Texas Republicans win their lawsuit to dismantle America’s health care system, it would end coverage for the 1.8 million Texans who have been laid off in the middle of a deadly pandemic," Jaffe said in a written statement.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Transgender Woman Identified as Victim in San Antonio Barbershop Killing Read More

  2. San Antonio Trump Lackey Brad Parscale Posts Selfie With MAGA Mask — and Twitter Lets Loose Read More

  3. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Caught on Recording Saying Reopening Will Increase Spread of Coronavirus Read More

  4. San Antonio-Area Wildlife Sanctuary Launches Supply Drive to Sustain High Intake Read More

  5. Our Lady of the Lake's Fall Initiative Reopens Campuses, New Programs and More Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation