Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 14, 2020

Texas AG Ken Paxton Asks State's High Court to Stop Expansion of Mail-In Voting During Pandemic

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge Voters waited in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio during the 2018 midterms. Voting rights groups argue that people should be allowed to avoid crowded polling places during the pandemic. - SANFORD NOWLIN
  • Sanford Nowlin
  • Voters waited in line to cast their ballots at Lion's Field in San Antonio during the 2018 midterms. Voting rights groups argue that people should be allowed to avoid crowded polling places during the pandemic.
The showdown between Texas' Republican leadership and voting rights groups over whether to expand absentee voting during the pandemic may be headed to the state's highest court.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday asked the Texas Supreme Court to issue an order barring local election officials from letting residents concerned about coronavirus exposure to cast mail-in ballots instead of voting in person.



The state has been hit with multiple lawsuits challenging Paxton's interpretation that its vote-by-mail rules only apply to a narrow group — primarily the elderly and people with disabilities. Earlier this month, the Republican AG sent a letter threatening to jail local officials who advise voters that they can cast mail-in ballots if they're concerned about contracting COVID-19 at the polls.

Paxton's motion is the latest salvo in an escalating legal battle over whether the pandemic warrants an expansion of Texas' mail-in voting rules. Both state and federal courts are considering suits challenging his narrow interpretation.

The outcome of those disputes will likely decide whether mail-in voting is significantly widened for the July primary contest and potentially also for November's general election.

Texas' GOP leaders have largely opposed measures easing voting restrictions, claiming they would increase voter fraud. Progressive groups say there's no evidence to support such a claim and that Republicans instead want to keep away poor and minority voters who are more likely to support Democratic candidates.

“Expanding vote-by-mail is a no-brainer and many states across the country, both red and blue, have taken this necessary step to protect their voters," said Ed Espinoza, executive director of Progress Texas, in a written statement. "Unfortunately, it appears the priorities of conservative state leaders are clear: suppress the vote at all costs, even if it puts lives at risk.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Transgender Woman Identified as Victim in San Antonio Barbershop Killing Read More

  2. San Antonio Trump Lackey Brad Parscale Posts Selfie With MAGA Mask — and Twitter Lets Loose Read More

  3. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Caught on Recording Saying Reopening Will Increase Spread of Coronavirus Read More

  4. San Antonio-Area Wildlife Sanctuary Launches Supply Drive to Sustain High Intake Read More

  5. Our Lady of the Lake's Fall Initiative Reopens Campuses, New Programs and More Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 6, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation