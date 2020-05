San Antonio Police Arrest Man for Stealing Car with Baby in the Backseat

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A quick trip to a convenience store turned harrowing for an Alamo City mother this weekend. KSAT reports that a woman left her two-month old infant in the backseat of her running car while she went into a Northwest San Antonio convenience store shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday.According to police, a man standing outside the store leapt into the vehicle and sped off with the baby inside. The suspect, identified as Jonathan Rivas-Arias, 36, fled northbound on Glen Ridge Drive, KSAT reports.Around an hour later, police received a tip that the vehicle was left behind Lindy's on Fredericksburg Road. Officers believe that the tip came from Rivas-Arias himself.When officers arrived, they found the baby fast asleep in the vehicle, but the suspect had fled, according to the news report.The woman was reunited with her child, and Rivas-Arias was later arrested on the 7600 block of Callaghan Road, according to Bexar County Court Records.Rivas-Arias is charged with kidnapping and theft of a vehicle. KSAT reports that the investigation is still ongoing.