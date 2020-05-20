Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Bexar County Judge Says Texas' Refusal to Accept Jail Inmates May Fuel Another COVID-19 Outbreak

Posted By on Wed, May 20, 2020 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks during a recent coronavirus press briefing. - SCREEN CAPTURE / KSAT 12
  • Screen Capture / KSAT 12
  • County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks during a recent coronavirus press briefing.
Texas' refusal to take custody of inmates from local lockups is overcrowding the Bexar County jail and risking another COVID-19 outbreak, County Nelson Wolff warned during a Tuesday evening press briefing.  

Even though Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a spate of orders reopening private businesses, the State of Texas continues to deny transfers of county inmates to its prisons and state hospital system during the pandemic.



What's more, Abbott issued an order in late March blocking judges from releasing some inmates who are unable to make bail. Although the order faced legal challenges, it was upheld last month by the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court.

"Where we're facing problems is that our jail population is increasing, and that means we're going to have more cases," said Wolff, a Democrat. "We're having terrible troubles with the state, as we do on most cases."

In recent weeks, the Bexar County Jail emerged as a local hotspot for COVID-19 infections. To date, nearly 400 inmates have tested positive for the disease, although the number now in custody has dropped to 321, Wolff said. On Tuesday, 13 of those people were being treated in the jail's infirmary.

Wolff said Bexar County now has custody of 228 inmates that ordinarily would have been transferred to Texas prisons to serve their sentences. Another 98 who were found incompetent to stand trial would normally have been sent to state mental health facilities.

What's more, the jail is holding 244 additional inmates that would have released on personal recognizance bonds, according to Wolff. Under Abbott's order, judges can't release without bail any person who's accused of or has been convicted in the past of a violent offense.

"We're getting jammed up, which means there's going to be a lot of trouble down the line," Wolff said. "If we could just get the state to meet their responsibilities, that would be a big step forward."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Federal Judge Says All Texas Voters Can Apply to Vote by Mail During Pandemic Read More

  2. Viral Voting: Why Texas Is Forcing Residents to Risk Infection at the Polls During the Pandemic Read More

  3. Texas Pulls Back on Child Care Subsidies for Essential Workers, Low-Income Parents Read More

  4. San Antonio Shooting Suspect Promotes His SoundCloud and YouTube Accounts During Arrest Read More

  5. Judge Approves Border Wall Work Next to South Texas' Protected Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation