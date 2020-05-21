Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, May 21, 2020

San Antonio Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Naked Run Through Parking Lot

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 2:28 PM

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a puzzling death that occurred overnight in a Northwest side parking lot.

A police spokesman told told MySA.com that a man in a state of "excited delirium" was running around naked and yelling in the parking area of an apartment complex.



Residents of apartments on the 3400 block of Magic Dr. called police for what they originally thought was a shooting in progress, fearing that the nude man was injured, according to the story.

When officers arrived, however, they determined that a shooting hadn't taken place. They detained the man and called EMS to evaluate him.

Medics were able to briefly converse with the individual before he lost consciousness. After working to resuscitate the man for 45 minutes, EMS pronounced him dead at the scene, according to MySA.

SAPD is investigating the cause of death.

