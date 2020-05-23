Join SA Current Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, May 23, 2020

At Rally, Bexar County Republican Chair Cynthia Brehm Claims Coronavirus Is a Democratic Hoax

Posted By on Sat, May 23, 2020 at 7:55 AM

click to enlarge TWITTER VIDEO CAPTURE / @BUBBAPROG
  • Twitter Video Capture / @bubbaprog
Just when it appears Bexar County Republican Chairwoman Cynthia Brehm can't crawl any further down a rabbit hole of conspiracy theories, she manages to burrow deeper.

Case in point, the controversial chairwoman and a handful of faithful gathered Friday in front of City Hall to decry local leaders' dangerous, liberty-crushing suggestion that folks might want to protect themselves with masks during a deadly pandemic.



Not only are face coverings an infringement on folks' constitutional rights, she said, but the whole coronavirus panic is something cooked up by Democrats to make President Donald Trump look bad.

"Why is this happening today? And I'll tell you why: all of this has been promulgated by the Democrats to undo all the good President Trump has done for our country — and they are worried," Brehm says in video shot at the rally. "So, take off your masks, exercise your constitutional rights. Stand up, speak up and vote Republican."

As the gathering concludes, the clip shows Brehm and her cronies shaking hands and hugging, as if to prove that all this social distancing stuff is just another tool to oppress God-fearing, freedom-loving Americans.

Conspiracy claims and inflammatory rhetoric have been hallmarks of Brehm's tenure as county GOP chair.

She alleged without evidence, for example, that Bexar officials tampered with ballots to assist Mayor Ron Nirenberg. And, in December, she said she wouldn't allow this spring's GOP primary to run concurrently with that of the Democrats — a threat she later backed down on.   

Brehm is now locked in a runoff with John Austin to keep her job. As that race intensifies, it's a fair bet she'll find more windmills at which to tilt.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gov. Greg Abbott on Video Making False Claim About How Texas Handles COVID Testing Data Read More

  2. Assclown Alert: Armed Protesters' Tactics About Intimidation, Not Freedom Read More

  3. San Antonio Man Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Naked Run Through Parking Lot Read More

  4. New Study Shows Much of San Antonio Still Underserved When It Comes to Public Parks Read More

  5. New Ad Skewers Brad Parscale, Trump's Big-Spending, San Antonio-Tied Campaign Guru Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 20, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation